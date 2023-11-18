Obituary of Denys Albert Templeton, 91

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Denys Templeton passed away peacefully in Templeton, California. He was 91 and still vibrant and active. Everywhere he went, people loved him for his sense of humor and ability to make you feel important.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fernande (Nicky) Templeton, and survived by his daughter, Amalia Templeton Plemons, son-in-law, Ted Plemons, granddaughter Marina Merlo, grandson-in-law Taylor Merlo, great-grandson Nolan Merlo, and a great-granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his only remaining sister, Joy Toplis, in England, and his many adoring nieces and nephews, who revered him as the patriarch of the very large Templeton Clan.

Denys lived a full life, having been born in Rothsey, Scotland, then raised in Liverpool, England. He served in the British Army, then made his way to the United States and served in the American Navy. He was married for 53 years to the love of his life, Fernande. They opened a very successful French and Italian wholesale bakery, on Main Street in El Segundo in 1968, with the Bogossian’s, first called Palmeri Bakery, then re-named, Bay Cities Bakery.

In his retirement, he opened a one-man appliance repair mobile fix-it (Lee’s Appliance Repair) and gained more admirers.

He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, and at The Villages of SLO, where he resided for the last seven years.

