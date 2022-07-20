Obituary of Dolores Mae Babcock, 90

Dolores Mae Babcock

Nov. 25, 1931 – June 26, 2022

– Dolores Mae Babcock was born on Nov. 25, 1931, to Mary and Frank Neville, and passed away on June 26, 2022, in Atascadero.

She was born in York, Nebraska, the seventh of eight children, and spent her childhood on the family farm. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School and moved to San Luis Obispo the following summer. She soon met and married her loving husband, Gilbert, “Gil,” on Sept. 10, 1950. They were married for 67 years until his passing in 2017.

Dolores had a strong devotion to family and loved being a wife and mother. Her one son, Gilbert Rand, “Randy”, held a special place in her heart and was a source of great pride and joy. Both Dolores and her husband were active in the local business community. They owned and operated the Blue Dove Beauty Salon and the Anderson Hotel Barber Shop, in San Luis Obispo, and Gasoline Alley Antiques, in Santa Margarita. Dolores and her family loved to travel and spent many summers traveling cross-country, as well as multiple trips to Alaska.

Dolores recently sold the family home, “The Eight Mile House” in Santa Margarita, which was listed as a historical landmark as the oldest house in San Luis County. Dolores was known for her kind, gentle, and compassionate nature. She always looked for the good in people, focusing on the positive. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Vera Philbin, of San Luis Obispo, daughter-in-law, Susan Babcock, of Atascadero, brother and sister-in-law, Cathy and Doug Babcock, of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gil, and her son, Randy. They are now reunited as a family once again.

-From Legacy.com.

