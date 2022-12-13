Obituary of Donald Benson, 78

Donald W. Benson died suddenly on Dec. 3 at 78 years old with his family around him

– He was born in Minnesota where he loved the farm life. Later the family moved to American Fork, Utah. At a towering 6’5”, he played Center on the Varsity basketball team. He and his twin brother, Dick, were State Champions in Team Policy Debate.

After high school, Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for over a decade during the Vietnam War. He met his Irish wife in 1965 in Long Beach, California and it was love at first sight. After a whirlwind romance, they were married in 1966 and had two beautiful daughters.

When he completed his service in the Navy, he started a new career in real estate sales in Huntington Beach with his sister-in-law Monica White. They were very successful, but he saw the need to move his family to a quiet, rural town and after much research he chose Paso Robles as their ideal new home.

They lived in Paso Robles for 42 years where he was dedicated to his career as a Real Estate Broker. Don took special joy in aiding first-time home buyers find a home and live the American dream. He took great pride in his work preparing taxes for his many clients and was always there to give help and advice to all.

He did not have the opportunity to attend college in his 20s, but after putting both his daughters through college, Don pursued his own love for knowledge and graduated from Cal Poly with a B.A. in History.

Don loved his Catholic faith and went to Mass and led the Rosary daily. He served the church in any capacity he was needed and led his family by example in prayer and Bible study each day.

Don was very active in the community. He volunteered in many capacities for the Paso Robles Food Bank for 40 years and was instrumental in the fundraising and construction of the Food Bank warehouse. This warehouse has allowed the Food Bank to accept large donations and has created a more stable food supply for the hungry. He could also be found filling Thanksgiving baskets and delivering them to needy families.

Don is survived by his twin brother Dick, his wife Philomena, his two daughters Mary and Tammy, his seven grandchildren, and a great-grandchild on the way at Christmas. Don will be dearly missed.

