Obituary of Donald Edwin Jacobs

–Donald Edwin Jacobs was born in 1932 in Glendale, California. He died peacefully in his sleep in Paso Robles, California on July 17, 2021.

Don attended California State University, Los Angeles before serving as a Navy Corpsman during the Korean War. Later he attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish, South Dakota where he met his wife Vera. They returned to California and had two children, Mark and Carolyn. Don eventually earned his Master’s degree from LaVerne University.

After a career working for ITT Cannon Electric, Don and Vera retired to Paso Robles, California in 1985 where Don ran a food bank, taught graduate courses, and was active in his church and the Paso Robles Rotary Club. He leaves behind many friends, his wife Vera, two children, and one grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Live Oak Church, Paso Robles, in his memory.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email