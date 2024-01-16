Obituary of Donald Jernigan, 92

Donald Jernigan

Sept. 3, 1931 – Sept. 4, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Don was raised in Needles California, graduating NHS. Don attended San Jose State, then in 1950 he enlisted in the US Navy serving on the USS Essex in Korea.

He returned to San Jose State in 1953 where he met the young lady, Helen, who would become his wife of 66 years. After graduating from SJSU in 1957, they returned to Needles where Don continued his tenure with Santa Fe, Daughter Deanne was born in 1961.

Needles Municipal Golf Course opened in 1960 and Don was hooked. He developed a love of the game and adopted the course as his own.

Don coached Little League baseball for many years, sharing his love of sports with the local youth.

In 1994, Don and Helen retireretiredand to Atascadero, beginning a new chapter. He was active in the local Native Tree and Land Preservation Clubs, playing golf and attending cultural events. He and Helen loved to travel, both domestically and overseas.

Until the end, Don enjoyed his family, good music, good food, all manner of sporting events, golf at the top of the list. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Deanne Hernandez, (Mike) and grandchildren, Donald Hernandez, & Julianna Hernadez

A celebration of life will be held at Atascadero United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m.

As you remember Don, encourage others in their aspirations…..He frequently had encouragement for the people he came in contact with. “Like apples of gold in settings of silver, is a word spoken at the proper time”. Proverbs 25:11

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media