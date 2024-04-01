Obituary of Donald Leroy Jackson, 92

– Donald Leroy Jackson was born Sept. 6, 1931 to Bailey and Mary Jackson in Talbert, California now known as Fountain Valley. He was the youngest of 8 sons born to Mr. & Mrs. Jackson.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, seven older brothers, his infant son Larry, his daughter Janet, and two very young great-grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, his daughter and son in law, seven grandchildren, three grandson in laws and one granddaughter in law.

He has 20 great-grandchildren, and 14 double greats.

After high school he spent a short time in the Marine Corp. After discharging Donald spent time working for a moving company and then working as a mechanic before purchasing and running a service station in Santa Ana. In 1965 he moved his wife and daughters to Camarillo California where he started working in the fields growing vegetables, and there his love for farming grew. Donald eventually went to work in a machine shop and after 10 years he retired and moved up to Paso Robles, California where he continued again with his love for farming, helping cultivate and maintain the family vineyard.

Donald enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine, treasured drives over to Cambria to watch the waves with his favorite girl, and working his word search puzzles to keep his mind active. Growing tomatoes and tending to the rose bushes were something that he enjoyed keeping up with. You could find him most mornings up hours before sunrise sitting in his chair drinking his coffee or tea, watching cooking shows, RFD-TV, or any old western movie.

Donald was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the summer of 1970. He represented his congregation as an Elder for over 25 years. He enjoyed listening to his Bible reading daily and meditating on all he had to look forward to, including strengthening his faith in the resurrection as promised by his creator.

After enduring various health issues with such personal strength, determination and support from family, Donald passed away peacefully March 27, 2024 in Bakersfield, California.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 2901 Gilead Way in Paso Robles.

