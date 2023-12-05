Obituary of Donald Luenser, 90

Donald Lee Luenser

Dec. 1, 1932 – Oct. 1, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Donald Lee Luenser was born December 1, 1932, to Frank O.R. Luenser and Helene Tesch Luenser in Concord, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gordon and sisters Carol Helen and Shirley Patricia Luenser.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carolyn Plumb Luenser, son Frank and daughter-in-law Heidi, Atascadero, daughter Tracey and son-in-law Wesley Hatakeyama, Atascadero, and grandchildren Trevor and his wife Becca, Mobile, Alabama, Andrea Luenser, Atascadero, California, Travis Hatakeyama, Tucson, Arizona and Nicole Hatakeyama, Bishop, California.

Don moved to San Luis Obispo County in 1960. He retired after 40 years working for AT&T. He was a long-time member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo. He loved to sing. He sang in the church choir as well as with several musical groups in San Luis Obispo County.

A Celebration of Life will be held Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers the family has requested a memorial contribution can be made to the Chancel Choir at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 3, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media