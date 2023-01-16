Obituary of Donald Malcolm Goodale, 92

– Donald Malcolm Goodale passed away on the holiest of nights, Christmas Eve, 2022 in Solvang, California, at the age of 92.

Don was born on July 3, 1930, in Atascadero, California to Josephine Tillman Goodale and Harold Goodale of Paso Robles, California. Harold and Josephine later welcomed two daughters, Elaine and Joy. As a child, Don enjoyed family trips to the beach at Morro Bay and Pacific Grove, attending the First United Methodist Church and its many events, YMCA youth camps in Cambria, fishing, camping, and participating in Paso Robles Boy Scout Troop 63, the Santa Lucia Chapter of Air Scout Squadron 60, and many Boy Scout and Air Scout camps.

After graduating Paso Robles High School in 1948, Don spent two years at College of the Pacific prior to receiving his BS in Electronic Engineering in 1953 from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Following graduation, while working as an electronic engineer for the Glenn L. Martin Company, Don enlisted in the United States Army. He honorably served from 1954-1956, at both Biggs Air Force Base, Texas, and White Sands Army Base, New Mexico, during which time he received his pilot’s certification.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, while Don was living in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, he accepted the position as an electronic engineer with the Aerophysics Development Corporation, which had just completed building their permanent facility in Santa Barbara.

While working in Santa Barbara, Don met his future wife, Doris Shoemaker. They were married in Pasadena on December 29, 1962, and made their first home together in Santa Barbara, at which time Don was employed as an electronic engineer with Burroughs Corporation. Both Don’s daughter and son were born in Santa Barbara.

In 1967, Don transferred to Burrough’s offices in Thousand Oaks. As the children became of school age, Don enjoyed helping them with their math and science homework as well as manyschool projects. He served as a Treasurer for his son’s Boy Scout Troop, and enjoyed many family vacations in Mammoth Lakes. After the passing of his parents who were very active in the Paso Robles community, Don would continue to make trips to his hometown in order to attend Pioneer Days and his high school reunions.

For 30-plus years Don made a career in the electronics engineering industry, at companies such as BIF Acutel, Automation Associates, ITS, and IEE, working on development of LCD screens for military and commercial applications. Notably, these were the first LCD screens on gas pumps and translation screens on seat backs for Milan’s La Scala opera house. He was a great “fix-it” man and also had the talent of refurbishment. If it was broken or needed repair, he was the person to go to. He took joy in teaching his children how to repair items, and they took joy in giving him items in need of repair, from lamps and electrical cords to shoes and household items, Don’s workbench in his garage was a one-stop shop.

After retirement, Don continued his passion for fixing and refurbishing items and keeping up on the electronics industry by reading his many industry journals and magazines. He joined the Computer Club at the Thousand Oaks library and took up photography as a hobby. He and Doris also embarked on a number of travel adventures, including Alaska, Ireland, Scotland, Russia, Austria, and Switzerland.

In 2019, after his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, Don moved to Friendship House in Solvang in order to be closer to his daughter.

Don is predeceased by his wife Doris (July 2, 2022), and survived by daughter Susan (Goodale) Lowry (Bob), son David Goodale (Monica) and their 2 sons, his sister Elaine (Goodale) Smith and her children, his sister Marian Joy (Goodale) Gibson and her children, and cousin Bill Goodale.

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Dr. Julia Billington of Sansum Clinic, VNA Hospice, and Don’s “family” of loving, professional, and supportive care providers at Friendship House in Solvang.

At Don’s request, no funeral or memorial service is planned. Donations in Don’s name to

support the many wonderful programs and services offered by Friendship House can be made to: Friendship House, 880 Friendship Lane, Solvang, CA. 93463.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media