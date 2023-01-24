Obituary of Donna Colleen Przybyla, 89

June 7, 1933 – Feb. 18, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– Donna Colleen Przybyla (nee Norbeck) was born June 7, 1933, in Boulder City, Nevada, and passed away Feb. 18, 2022, in Templeton. Donna was a proud graduate of Pacific Grove High School and looked forward to the yearly reunions. Donna met and fell in love with John Przybyla and they married in 1960.

Donna and John brought their family to live in Germany for five years and on their return to California in 1976 they settled in Paso Robles. Donna held a wide variety of jobs, including working in several sardine factories on cannery row while attending high school. She worked in banking in both Monterey and Paso Robles and was a long-time computer operator for the almond plant in Paso Robles.

Donna was a lifelong artist and enjoyed making crafts as gifts. She was also an avid traveler and gardener.

Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was proceeded in death by her husband John and brother Richard. She is survived by her sister Raberta, daughters Johná DeBellis (Mike) and Johnine Talley (Brian), son Chris Przybyla (Mary), and grandchildren Sierra Rose, Dominic, Haley, Christian, Elizabeth and Olivia, and great-grandchildren Ever and Aurelio James.

A memorial service was held in Pacific Grove.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 24, 2023.

