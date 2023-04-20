Obituary of Dorothy Marie Dodge, 86

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– On April 16, Dorothy Marie Dodge, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 86. Dorothy was born in Big Springs, Texas. In 1955 she married George Dodge and raised their 2 daughters (Kelly and Colleen) and a son (Michaels), she has six Grandchildren, eight Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild.

Dorothy traveled the world with her military husband, living in Japan, Vietnam, Austria, and Belgium. Two of her children were born overseas one in Japan and one in Vietnam. Dorothy and her husband finally settled in Atascadero in 1983.

She had a love for antiques, operating an Antique store for several years in Cambria. Being part American Indian she made Indian jewelry which she sold at fairs and flea markets Dorothy is survived by her Husband, Daughters, Son, and Grandchildren Brandon, Bryan, Willie, Sarah, Jennie, and Codie Marie.

