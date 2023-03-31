Obituary of Edward Joseph Kleber, 80

Edward Joseph Kleber

February 2, 1943 – March 7, 202

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 30, at Shell Mountain Vineyard in Templeton, California. Please RSVP to: vailia@desparada.com

– Edward Joseph Kleber (Ed) was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 2, 1943. He spent his youth in Niagara Falls, New York. He remembered playing baseball and hockey in the streets with his friends and purchasing his first car (a hot rod) there. He kept his loyalty to the Buffalo Bills throughout the years but did add the San Francisco Giants when he came to California.

Ed spent most of his career working for Wilbur Ellis. He traveled the world especially Asia for his job. He had a portfolio of stories about his trips which he loved to share. He and his wife, Susan (Sue) lived in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and then Danville, California. From Danville, he came to King City as president of KCAC. Fortunately for the community, he and Sue decided to settle there in 1995.

Ed served on the Mee Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. He was also a long-time member of the King City Rotary and the Silver Kings and Queens.

Ed was a voracious reader with a steel trap mind for many subjects – from baseball to the world situation. He loved a delicious meal, a great scotch, and a fine wine. Before Sue passed in 2021, they enjoyed several ocean cruises. Ed held court on Tuesday afternoons with his buddies playing Yahtzee and entertaining them with his experiences and opinions.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. He is survived by his beloved sister, Kathleen A. Robertson, Niagara Falls NY, his children, Russell P. From (Vailia) of Paso Robles, Ca., Elizabeth From of Hudson NH, Christopher E. Kleber (Nanci), and Kelly A. Kleber (James V. Pearson) of Taylors Town, PA. Grandchildren, Dustin Kleber, Kaylee M. Limbert, and Minnie From. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ed had many friends who loved him among them were the Colesberrys and Ings.

