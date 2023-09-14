Obituary of Edwin Clarence Raminha Jr., 76

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Edwin Clarence Raminha Jr., 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 22, in San Luis Obispo. After losing his wife, Barbara, in March of this year, Edwin’s health dramatically declined and he eventually passed away from a stroke.

Edwin was born on September 28, 1946, to Edwin and Marcel Raminha in San Luis Obispo. He and his four siblings grew up on the family ranch in Cayucos, where he spent many hours hunting, hiking, fishing, exploring the outdoors, and helping with daily ranch chores. After graduating from Coast Union High School in 1964, Edwin was drafted and spent two years serving his country in the Marines. In 1969, he joined the Plumbers and Pipefitters’ Union and was a union member for over 50 years, working in the field as a highly skilled, strong, and talented worker with a work ethic that was unmatched.

Edwin met Barbara Rogers in Cayucos in 1968 and they wed the following year. They had four children: Jeff, Amy, Carleen, and Mark. Together, Edwin and Barbara raised their four children in Atascadero, living in the same family home for over 50 years. They provided a stable home not only for their own children but for many others over the years. They both spent many hours improving their property, growing gardens, tending an orchard, building additions, fences, and outbuildings, and Edwin was especially meticulous about keeping the outside property looking good. He was capable, smart, and strong, filled with the knowledge gained through his life experiences. He could fix or build almost anything. Examples include his beautifully restored 1953 Jeep, the barbeque grill that cooked numerous family meals, and the fireplace insert that helped heat the family home for many years.

Edwin was an avid hunter and hiker, taking the “outdoorsman” term to another level. He could spend weeks in the wilderness. He loved the outdoors and fully embraced the physical and mental challenge of the hunt. In fact, at one point, he started using a muzzleloader to make hunting game even more challenging. Because of this passion of his, the family was usually well-stocked with venison. Edwin was also one of the first members of the Atascadero Trail Riders, participating in many of their annual trail rides with friends and family.

Edwin was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his mother, Marcelina Raminha, his father, Edwin Raminha, Sr, and his daughter-in-law, Danita Raminha. He is survived by his children Jeffrey Raminha of Atascadero, Amy [Deric] Rose of Atascadero, Carleen [Ryan] McKillop of Eugene, OR, Mark Raminha of Los Gatos, CA; his grandchildren Garrett [Emily] Raminha, Audrey Rose, Andrew Rose, Tayler McKillop, Reese McKillop, Claire McKillop; his great-granddaughter, Danita Raminha; his siblings, Beverly Craig of Atascadero, CA, Danny Raminha of Joseph, OR, Gloria Raminha of Bakersfield, CA, David Raminha of Templeton, CA; his nieces, Lori Craig, Raelynn Hendricks, Tiffany Dickerson, Jennifer Raminha, Kristin Raminha, Stephanie Raminha; and his nephews, Justin Dickerson and Joshua Raminha.

Remembrances may be made in any form desired by friends and family. We appreciate all expressions of sympathy and extend our deepest gratitude to all who have reached out to show kindness to our family during this difficult time.

There will be a celebration of life and barbeque at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Raminha Construction (11505 Halcon Road in Atascadero). Thank you to Atascadero Trail Riders.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Raminha family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media