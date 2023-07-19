Obituary of Elizabeth Wallace Joan Hasel, 82

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home

– Elizabeth Wallace Joan Hasel, known by the nickname Wally in her youth, born Nov. 1, 1940, to James and Ernestine Boden, died June 30, 2023, at home in Paso Robles. Elizabeth was born and raised in Athens, Ohio. Elizabeth had a lust for learning and was a perennial student, obtaining various degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a masters’s degree in psychology, a doctorate in psychology as well as creative writing, among others, and studying at schools such as Ohio University, Ohio State University, Mount Carmel College of Nursing, Arizona State University and Walden University. She also studied pre-med, counseling and psychotherapy, human resources, and liberal arts.

With a strong desire to help others, Elizabeth’s primary careers were nursing and counseling. Elizabeth prided herself on being a head nurse in the ER, a charge nurse, and head of the IV team at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was also a talented poet, winning the National Poetry Award and publishing a book of poetry. Elizabeth shared her passion for writing by giving writing classes in her home to adults, helping them to learn to creatively express themselves.

Elizabeth was close to being able to compete in the 1972 Olympics for the US in Germany in springboard diving but unfortunately had an accident diving during practice.

One of Elizabeth’s primary passions was children. She and her first husband adopted Jennifer in 1968. Finding herself single, but still wanting more children, Elizabeth became the first single parent to adopt in Phoenix in 1977, adopting James Paul, later fostering children from Vietnam, and adopting a girl, Laura, from the Philippines.

Elizabeth adored music, growing up with parents who were avid musicians, and she played piano and sang. Singing in her church choir, she met Philip Hasel, the love of her life, and someone with whom she found many things in common- singing, swimming and diving, and growing up in the Midwest. When Jennifer moved to Paso Robles and had her two daughters, Lilia and Hayley, Elizabeth and Phil decided Phoenix was too far from their granddaughters and moved to the Central Coast to be closer to them.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ernestine Boden. She is survived by her husband, Philip Hasel; her children, Jennifer, James, and Laura; her grandchildren, Lilia and Hayley; and her sister, Tammy Gavin. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Woods Humane Society of San Luis Obispo, 875 Oklahoma Ave, San Luis Obispo.

