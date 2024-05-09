Obituary of Ellis Edward Brown, 80

March 5, 1944 – April 25, 2024

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Ellis was born in Culver City, Calif. He and his twin sister were adopted and grew up in Los Angeles before moving to Tujunga when he was 5 years old. Ellis and his sister were known as Jack and Jill, even having a role in a movie in Hollywood. The name Jack stuck until Ellis was in high school. Ellis worked for his father’s company when he was in high school and hoped he was going to one day take over his father’s business, but his father sold it before he could. Ellis graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in the Winter of 1962 and took a few classes at a local Junior College before the call of work was stronger than the call to study.

Ellis was extraordinarily personable with a dry sense of humor. His colorful past included being captain of a Ski Team, even though he couldn’t ski. Ellis loved making people laugh, both friends and strangers alike.

Ellis served in the Army from 1965-1968, spending much of that time in Germany as a medic. Ellis could recall specific names and details of his time in the service right up until he passed. He had some wild stories to tell of that time. Ellis was honorably discharged in 1968. Ellis was a lifelong patriot and proud to be a veteran.

After leaving the military, Ellis went to work at Parker Seal and then Tetrafluor. Ellis had a natural gift for understanding and designing intricate parts. Ellis formed many friendships during that time that would last a lifetime. Ellis was well known within the industry as an expert and for his willingness to share his knowledge. He genuinely cared about others and wanted everyone to succeed. It was important for Ellis to work at a place with high ethical standards and determined that starting his own business was the best way to do that. Ellis started his own business, Brocklake, in 1990. He worked hard to make sure it was a success without compromising his values.

Wanting to move to Central California for a slower pace of life, Brocklake was split and Pressure-Tek was formed in 2000. With all Ellis’ passion and dedication, Pressure-Tek grew not just into a business, but into a family. On Feb. 1, five weeks before his 80th birthday, Ellis retired and was looking forward to moving to Florida.

Ellis loved adventure. He was a member of the Jeep Club. Ellis enjoyed the outdoors and hiked and camped often when he was younger. Once he had a family, his family regularly went camping and went on near yearly trips to Death Valley with close friends. The outdoor activity Ellis enjoyed the most was anything on water. He often talked about buying a boat when he got to Florida, or at least visiting friends in Florida who have a boat so he could spend the day on the water.

Ellis never met a dog he didn’t like. He would approach and pet any and every dog he saw, and spoiled every dog he ever owned.

Ellis is survived by his wife June of 43 years; daughters Cindy, Bonnie, and Shelly; twin sister Jan; grandchildren Thomas, Erin, and Joshua; great-grandson Westley; as well as numerous extended family members and his loyal puppy Kaos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell, Bonnie, Audrey, and Louis, and granddaughter Layla.

The family wishes to thank the numerous family members, friends, and business associates for their outpouring of support, prayers, and kind words. Hearing the fond memories people have of Ellis has let us know that Ellis made an impact on so many lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Tunnel to Towers, National Disaster Search Dog Foundation Inc, (Ellis’ favorite charities), or any animal shelter or rescue of your choosing in memory of Ellis.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media