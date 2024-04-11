Obituary of Eric Stephen Olsen, 53

In loving memory of Eric Stephen Olsen

Dec. 18, 1970 – Feb. 9, 2024

– With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Eric Stephen Olsen at the age of 53 in Visalia, California. Eric fought a courageous battle with stage four prostate cancer and passed peacefully surrounded by family at home.

Eric was born in Paso Robles, California. He was a cherished son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. From an early age on the family ranch, he developed a strong work ethic and a love of agriculture.

He graduated in 1989 from Paso Robles High School and was an esteemed Eagle Scout from Troop 60. He attended Fresno State University majoring in Animal Science. After completing his degree, he went on to earn a Pest Control Advisor’s license. He became a trusted and recognized advisor to many customers and friends in the citrus and fruit industries of the Central Valley over the past thirty years.

Eric’s life was an adventure. His journey was guided by his deep devotion to his children. His fun and adventurous spirit led them on many memorable hiking and camping expeditions where he enjoyed sharing his outdoor skills. Always drawn to the Pacific Northwest, their epic road trips encompassed people and places each of them enjoyed visiting. Eric also enjoyed fishing, mountain biking, and four-wheeling.

Eric never shied away from joining the antics. He had a dry wit and he knew just what would bring a smile through his final days. In his spare time, Eric enjoyed gardening and was especially known for growing exquisite dahlia flowers. He enjoyed raising chickens, rabbits, and hound dogs with his family.

Eric leaves behind his two cherished children, Fallon and Turner, and their mother, Pam. He is also survived by his mother, Gisela Olsen, and two siblings, Bernard (Jeannie) Olsen and Ingrid Olsen McRoberts. He will be missed by his five nieces and nephews as well as numerous relatives and life-long friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Olsen.

We invite family, friends, and loved ones to join us in honoring Eric’s life. Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Mission San Miguel. Burial to follow at Paso Robles District Cemetery. Lunch reception and celebration of life will be at San Miguel Mission Parish Hall following the burial.

