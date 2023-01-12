Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 12, 2023
Obituary of Ernest Leland Groves, 90 

Ernest Leland Groves
April 4, 1932 – Dec. 26, 2022

– Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
A memorial service for Ernest will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Groves family.

