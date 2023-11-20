Obituary of Ernest Reamer, 81

Ernest “Ernie” Reamer

Nov. 22, 1941 – Nov. 6, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– Ernest “Ernie” William Reamer, 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 6. Ernie was born the youngest of five children to Harold and Thelma Reamer in Bellingham, Wash., on Nov. 22, 1941. He moved to California and served in the US Navy followed by the US Army. He graduated from Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo with an Architectural Engineering degree and later received his MBA from Pepperdine University. Ernie had a successful career in Construction Management which led to working at TRW in Southern California. This is where he met his beautiful wife Karen and they spent the last 30 years loving and laughing around the world together. Ernie was an amazing husband, dad, stepdad, brother, son, uncle, and friend to many.

Ernie was Best in Class at living life to the fullest, and creating family adventures and memories for others. Adventures like; father-son motorcycle trips to Canada and Mexico, father-daughter trips to Bali and Italy, family skydiving in Hemet, sailing trips to Canada and the Caribbean, and golf trips around the world including the world’s top 100 courses in Ireland, Scotland, New York, and Augusta National. He somehow talked his wife Karen into sailing around North America for three years, along the coasts of Central America, through the Panama Canal, and around the Caribbean. Ernie lived life to the fullest and left all of us with incredible memories of our adventures together.

Ernie will live on forever in the memories of his wife Karen, his brother David (& Beverly), his children Kellie (& Greg), Casey (& Amanda), step-children Aaron, Marlene, Tom (& Cami), Charlotte (& Nate), and grandchildren Emma, Violet, Faith, Noah, Eden, Thea, Feliciti, Cherish, Franchesca, Trinity, Aveline, Dalton, Kaylee, and countless friends. His family is planning a celebration of life in Jan. 2024 (date and location TBD). Instead of flowers, we believe that Ernie would want you to go out and create some wonderful adventures and memories with your family and friends.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 19, 2023.

