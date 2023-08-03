Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 3, 2023
Obituary of Eustaquio Ceballos, 91 

Posted: 5:36 am, August 3, 2023 by News Staff
– Eustaquio Ceballos, age 91, of Atascadero, California passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

A memorial service for Eustaquio will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. Following the memorial service will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Atascadero, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Ceballos family.

 

