Obituary of Eustaquio Ceballos, 91

– Eustaquio Ceballos, age 91, of Atascadero, California passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

A memorial service for Eustaquio will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. Following the memorial service will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Atascadero, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Ceballos family.

