Obituary of Floy Kate Woodruff, 89

– Floy Kate Woodruff, 89, passed away Saturday, Oct.14, 2023, in Paso Robles, California. She was born in Dallas, Texas to J. Howard Williams and Floy Ettys Kelly Williams, and grew up primarily in Oklahoma and in North Texas.

Floy married Marshall Dean Woodruff in 1954 and together they raised two children.

She graduated from Baylor University and enjoyed a long teaching career, primarily teaching fourth graders.

As the wife of a Presbyterian pastor, she also sang in the choir and supported Dean’s ministry. Their last pastorate was Webster Presbyterian Church in the NASA area of Houston. Following their retirements, Floy and Dean resided in Dallas and Granbury, Texas.

Floy was a deeply devoted Christian and was known for her kind, loving, gentle nature. She was an avid reader and a gracious hostess. She particularly delighted in music, whether playing the piano or singing.

Following her move from Texas to California, Floy became a member of Templeton Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending services there.

Floy is survived by: son, Marshall Dean Woodruff, Jr. (Donna) and daughter, Kristin Orme (Dennis); five grandchildren who lovingly called her ‘Muv’; eight great-grandchildren; and beloved extended family members, who knew her as Kate.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; brothers J. Howard Williams Jr. and Kelly D. Williams; and sisters Martha Genne Williams Sandford-Hawkes and Carolyn Williams Mason.

Celebration Of Life service will be held at Templeton Presbyterian Church, 610 S. Main Street, Templeton, CA on Saturday, November 4, at 3:00 p.m. Reception to follow.

Memorials or donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

-From Dignity Memorial.

