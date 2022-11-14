Obituary of Frank Rowland Ragland, Jr., 85

– Frank Rowland Ragland, Jr., 85, of Paso Robles, formerly of Inverness, Mass., and Lancaster, Penn., died suddenly on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, due to a heart attack. He shared 62 years of marriage with his wife Norene (White) Ragland.

Born in Jackson, Miss., he was the son of the late Frank R. Ragland, Sr., and Ada “Collie” (Bradley) Ragland. A graduate of Mississippi State University, he earned degrees in Electrical Engineering (1958) and Mechanical Engineering (1959). Frank worked in the picture tube development department at RCA in Lancaster for over 40 years and was awarded over 30 patents before retiring in 2001. He also served in the US Air Force Reserve in 1961.

Frank enjoyed many interests during his life with Norene including canoeing, bicycling (they cycled across Europe), bird watching, Canadian wilderness camping, fly fishing, photography, flea marketing, and traveling to distant lands.

He was fortunate to enjoy 20 years of retirement in Paso Robles wine country. In addition to his loving wife Norene, Frank is survived by son Frank “Trey” R. Ragland III (Carol) of Conestoga, Penn., and daughter Anne Ragland MacMillan (Paul) of Oakland, Calif., and three grandchildren, Kate, John, and Natalie MacMillan.

A celebration of Frank’s life was held in Templeton on Nov. 3. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.

-From Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

