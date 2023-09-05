Obituary of Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora, 36
Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora
Aug 6, 1987 – Aug 23, 2023
In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home
– Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora, age 36, of Santa Maria, California passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
A service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9:
Memorial service, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home
1703 Spring St, Paso Robles
Celebration of life, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
San Miguel Park
1325 K Street, San Miguel
