Obituary of Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora, 36

Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora

Aug 6, 1987 – Aug 23, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Gabriel Dennis Flores Zamora, age 36, of Santa Maria, California passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9:

Memorial service, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

1703 Spring St, Paso Robles

Celebration of life, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

San Miguel Park

1325 K Street, San Miguel

