Obituary of Gladys Moore, 65

– Gladys Moore, 65, was born on March 13, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York, and went to be with the lord on Feb. 6, 2024. She lived in Palmdale, Calif.

Gladys is predeceased by her mother, Emma, father Juan, and sister Emma Iris. She leaves behind a son, Albert (Kastina Moore), five grandchildren, siblings, an extended family of cousins, and many dear friends.

Gladys attended Palmdale High School and was a graduate of 1976. While in high school, she was active in the art club and participated in making their first float which was part of the local parade.

Gladys’ hobbies included arts and crafts. She made many pieces of jewelry. She had a creative mind and always dressed up for Halloween in her handmade costume. She even dressed up her dog in a Halloween costume.

Gladys loved playing Bingo and was active at the Legacy Commons.

A celebration of life will be held at Joshua Memorial Park, date TBD, at 808 E. Lancaster Blvd. in Lancaster Calif.

In lieu of flowers, in Gladys’ honor, a contribution may be made at www.alivingtribute.org.

Gladys was a social butterfly. Having many friends and acquaintances wherever she went. In line at a grocery store, at a gas station, or feeling the need to help you in some way.

Gladys showed her grandchildren so much love, empathy, and care. Never empty-handed, lots of hugs and kisses. As a mother-in-law, she was always supportive, considerate, and respectful in our home. I will miss our hour, and sometimes more, phone calls we had catching up. Our last conversations had much depth and meaning. One that sticks with me: Enjoy my

time with my kids, and appreciate being able to see their first milestones, as she wasn’t able to. She was a hardworking woman even with health challenges she remained vigilant. We will also miss her childlike laugh.

Rest in Paradise Gladys. You will be missed,

Love your son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

