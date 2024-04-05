Obituary of Glen A. Grant, 78

– Glen A. Grant, 78, of California Valley died on March 12, 2024, in his sleep. Glen was born on April 20, 1945, in Paso Robles, CA to Jim and Lilly (Bryant) Grant. Glen graduated from Choice Valley Elementary and Shandon High School. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving two years as a PFC with the 1st Infantry Division, including one tour as a cook. After discharge, Glen attended Salinas Hartnell College and Bakersfield College. He held jobs including positions in retail, manufacturing, oilfield maintenance, cook, truck driver, ranch hand, and Cal Fire seasonal firefighter. He was a member of the Shandon Lions Club, Paso Robles Ham Radio Club, American Legion Post 50, Farm Bureau, and Paso Pioneer Museum docents.

Glen is survived by his wife Jean, sons Mathew and Trevor, daughter-in-law Stephanie, sister Virginia Tryer, five grandchildren, nine brother and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. Glen was preceded by his parents, sister Karen Moench, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, grandparents, and step-grandfather.

A graveside service with military honors will be held April 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Shandon Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow at the Shandon Park at 10:30 a.m., Cedar site. Bring your own chair if you like. Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 50 or to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum.

