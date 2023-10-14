Obituary of Glen Edward Hermsmeier, 73

– Glen E. Hermsmeier, age 73, died peacefully at home in Paso Robles on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Glen was born in Ames, IA, the son of Lee and Mary Francis. When he was one, his father relocated the family to Rochester, MN, and 4 years later to Morris, MN where Glen spent the next fifteen years of his life. He developed a love of the outdoors from the many family camping trips all over the US and many of its National Parks. Glen was an avid Scout, earning the rank of Eagle. His scouting adventures included backpacking at Philmont Ranch, NM, and canoeing in the Minnesota Boundary Waters. In 1968 he moved to Brawley, CA where his father had recently been transferred and his family now resided. He later attended the University of California at Riverside where he met and married Tina Schultz in 1978 in Lancaster, CA.

Glen received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Sonoma State University in June 1985. In May 1990, he received his Master’s Degree in Mathematics from the University of California, Davis (UCD). It was at UCD that Glen found his passion for teaching math. In addition to teaching at UCD, Glen taught math at Louisiana State University for five years and retired from teaching in January 2012 after teaching math at Texas State University for fifteen years. His numerous teaching awards reflected the profound difference he made in the lives of the students he taught.

Glen was an overall scholar, an avid reader, and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Family members would argue over who would get to have Glen on their team for games such as Trivial Pursuit. He loved riding his bicycle and later walking and attending Rock Steady Boxing classes and going to the gym with his caregiver and friend “Fitz”. He collected maps and was always planning a trip, searching for accessible trails where we could enjoy being outside. Several trips were planned around the opera season. Glen and his wife Tina traveled extensively throughout the United States. Glen visited every state except Alaska. In addition, they traveled to Mexico four times and went on thirteen cruises, primarily in the eastern and southern Caribbean. They were accompanied on many trips by their dear friend, Janice. Glen and Tina also had many wonderful trips to Lahaina, Maui. Although they had no children, Glen had a cat “Monster Kitty” who was his constant companion for fifteen years.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Bruce. Survivors in addition to his wife Tina, include a brother Mark, and his wife Mung-ling Hermsmeier of Branchburg, NJ, a sister-in-law Dorcas Hermsmeier of La Mesa, CA, and a niece Rebekah Hermsmeier of Reno, NV. Through his marriage he is survived by three brothers-in-law and their wives Michael and Karen LoPicolo of Atascadero, CA, Tim and Charlotte Schultz of Santa Maria, CA, and Terry and Denise Schultz of Ft. Worth, TX, and six nieces and nephews, a great-niece and three great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to the amazing caregivers who took care of Glen during the progression of his disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SLO Food Bank, 1180 Kendall Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, www.slofoodbank.org Tax ID #77-0210727.

