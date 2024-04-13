Obituary of Glen Lee Schuck, 85

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– With deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Lee Schuck on April 2, 2024. Glen, also known as Penny, was a remarkable man whose kindness, resilience, and selflessness touched the lives of all who knew him. He was a shining example of living a life of purpose and meaning while bringing laughter to all.

Glen was born on Feb. 2, 1939, in Gardena, California, and spent his formative years working on his family’s dairy ranch. In 1962, he was drafted into the army and served his country dutifully. The trauma he experienced during his service left him with deep emotional scars that he carried with him for the rest of his life.

Despite his challenges, Glen refused to be defeated by his experiences. After his service, he became an owner-operator truck driver, a profession he loved and excelled at. Eventually, he started his own successful trucking business, which was a testament to his hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit.

In his later years, Glen found peace and solace in tending to his property in Templeton and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was a devoted and loving grandfather who cherished every moment with them.

Glen leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family, community, and country. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who were blessed to have known him. Although he is no longer with us, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace, reunited with his beloved mother and surrounded by the eternal love and comfort of the heavens above.

The commemoration of Glen’s journey will be announced at a later date.

