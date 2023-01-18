Obituary of Glenn Arthur Britton, 84

– Glenn Arthur Britton, 84, passed away peacefully in San Luis Obispo, on Jan. 2, 2023. Glenn was born in Willows, Calif., in 1938, to Harry and Esther Britton. He was a graduate of Willows High School (Honkers) and Cal Poly (Mustangs) San Luis Obispo. He met his wife, Marilyn Martin, at Cal Poly in the marching band in 1957. Glenn played the saxophone and Marilyn played the flute. They married in 1959.

He worked for the County of San Luis Obispo from 1969 thru 2001 measuring wells, streams, and recording rainfall throughout the county, and participated in the building of the Lopez dam in 1969. Glenn climbed Mt. Whitney (Elevation 14,495 ft.) in 1975, enjoyed hunting and camping, and was also an Amateur Radio aka HAM Radio hobbyist and even played the banjo. Glenn loved collecting things from pocket watches to tools and everything in between. He enjoyed helping Marilyn and their Farm Bureau family over the years at various Farm Bureau-related events, barbeques, trips, and other agricultural gatherings. In 2011, Glenn and Marilyn moved from San Luis Obispo to their ranch outside of Paso Robles. Glenn was a member of the Highlands Church in Paso Robles.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, in Oct. 2021. Glenn is survived by his children: Patty (Tim) Robasciotti; Gary (Angie) Britton, and their children Nate (Leah) Anguiano, Justin (Kaycee) Anguiano, Garrett (Hannah) and Grant (Diana); and Geoff Britton, and his children, Geoff (Alexa), Gerrod, Cali and Gabi, as well as, nine wonderful great-grandchildren. Glenn was extremely proud of his four grandsons’ service in the United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, and the United States Coast Guard.

Glenn will also surely miss his dog, Bella, as Bella definitely misses him almost as much as we do.

