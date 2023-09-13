Obituary of Grace T. Lepore, 98

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30

– Grace T. Lepore peacefully passed away on Sept.3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Grace was 98 years young and dedicated her life to her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and is survived by her children, Grace Pucci, Joseph Lepore and his wife Marycela, grandchildren Anthony (Michael), Andrew (Perla), and Joseph Nicklaus, and her siblings Joseph Valentino (Elizabeth Wingle), Isabel Gibson, and Sal Valentino.

Grace was born in Port Morris, New Jersey to Joseph and Isabelle Valentino, who had immigrated to the United States from Italy. She met and married Joseph Lepore while working as secretary to his brother Dominic. Grace and Joseph enjoyed traveling and spent many happy times exploring the United States and Europe. They visited their parents’ hometowns in Italy and met with relatives there. They flew on the Concord and sailed on the QE 2.

Grace actively volunteered for Childhelp and at Northridge Hospital. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bastian & Perrott, Oswald Mortuary, 18728 Parthenia Street, Northridge, California. No flowers please, instead consider making a contribution to Childhelp in Grace’s name.

