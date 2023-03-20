Obituary of Gregory Porte, 82

Gregory Porte

May 29, 1940 – March 9, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Gregory LeRoy Porte, 82, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on March 9, 2023. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.

Greg was the third generation in San Luis Obispo County and was born at his grandparents’ home that still stands in downtown Cambria. He graduated from San Luis Obispo high school in 1958 where his lifelong passion for cars and racing began. He went on to play football at College of the Sequoias.

Following in his father’s footsteps Greg went on to become a truck driver and in 1981 he established Greg Porte Trucking, Inc. Greg never retired, he continued driving trucks and doing what he loved, almost right up to the time of his illness. Greg married Betty Streiff on Aug. 17, 1963, and was so proud that they will have been married 60 years this August.

Greg was the rock of his family; loving and dependable, he lived his life with integrity and on his own terms. He was hard-working, honest, and was the first one there to help anyone. Greg will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends who loved him.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2023.

-From Legacy.com.

