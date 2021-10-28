Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 28, 2021
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Hank Donatoni, Jr., 88
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Hank Donatoni, Jr., 88 

Posted: 6:13 am, October 28, 2021 by News Staff

obituary hank donatoniCelebration of life planned for Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at Croad Vineyards

– IGGPRA member Henry (Hank) Michael Donatoni, Jr. died Sept. 23, 2021. He was a career pilot and well-known California winemaker.

Hank has been a resident of Paso Robles for 21 years and a buyer of Paso grapes for 40 years. He created the Donatoni Winery, and his partner, Sandi, assisted him with the label-making and the management of the tasting room in Paso. They truly enjoyed their life and made strong friendships. If it was a day ending in a “y,” there was a party somewhere in Paso! Hank enjoyed his life in Paso to the fullest and brought joy to many people. It was always a fun time at their home as well.

Hank had a respect for the earth and was a truly gifted gardener. He instilled in all his family the beauty and joy that growing vegetables and plants can bring. You could often find him in his garden watering, weeding, and harvesting his crop of various wonderful vegetables and flowers.

Hank lived a very full 88 years. He will be missed by so many. Thank you for the joy that you gave to all of us, Hank!

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 at Croad Vineyards. Please RSVP with his daughter, Tina, at tinadonatoni@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.