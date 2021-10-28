Obituary of Hank Donatoni, Jr., 88

Celebration of life planned for Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at Croad Vineyards

– IGGPRA member Henry (Hank) Michael Donatoni, Jr. died Sept. 23, 2021. He was a career pilot and well-known California winemaker.

Hank has been a resident of Paso Robles for 21 years and a buyer of Paso grapes for 40 years. He created the Donatoni Winery, and his partner, Sandi, assisted him with the label-making and the management of the tasting room in Paso. They truly enjoyed their life and made strong friendships. If it was a day ending in a “y,” there was a party somewhere in Paso! Hank enjoyed his life in Paso to the fullest and brought joy to many people. It was always a fun time at their home as well.

Hank had a respect for the earth and was a truly gifted gardener. He instilled in all his family the beauty and joy that growing vegetables and plants can bring. You could often find him in his garden watering, weeding, and harvesting his crop of various wonderful vegetables and flowers.

Hank lived a very full 88 years. He will be missed by so many. Thank you for the joy that you gave to all of us, Hank!

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 at Croad Vineyards. Please RSVP with his daughter, Tina, at tinadonatoni@gmail.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related