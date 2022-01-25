Obituary of Harold Al Franklin, 84

Service planned April 2 at Willow Creek Cemetery, followed by meal and sharing at Paso Robles Pioneer Museum

– Harold Al Franklin of Paso Robles, died on Jan. 11, 2022. He passed peacefully in his own home at age 84. He was born in Paso Robles on June 12, 1937. He attended local schools and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1955, always a Bearcat.

Harold studied four years at Westmont College in Santa Barbara and graduated in June 1959, with a BA in elementary education. He later attended Cal Poly and got his master’s degree in 1971. He was hired to teach elementary school in Paso Robles and began at Georgia Brown school teaching 5th grade. During his second year teaching he got his draft notice to report for active military duty. He served the U.S. Army for 2 years in Fort Hood, Texas. He was Honorably discharged after serving in the National Guard in 1965.

Harold was raised in a devoted Christian home and at age eleven accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. He was faithful in Sunday School and worship services and was baptized by immersion. His motto was “Only one life, twill soon be past. Only what’s done for Christ will last.”

Harold married Karen Bergman, a farm girl from Tulare, in 1963. They were happily married for 58 years.

Harold loved being a teacher and taught 38 years in several different elementary schools and retired in 1997. He was awarded Paso Robles Teacher of the Year in 1988. He also taught Hunter Safety classes for 20 years and Sunday school for many years. Harold and Karen Volunteered as docents at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum over 20 years.

His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and writing the history of the Claassen and Franklin families. He was knowledgeable on Paso Robles schools and local history. He drove a grain harvester during summer breaks until the late ’90s. He always spent a week in the Sierra Nevada mountains hiking and fishing or hunting with friends and family. He enjoyed singing in college and church and also sang with the Mennonite Men’s Chorus for many years.

Harold was the oldest of 6 children born to Harold Joseph Franklin and Hilda Agnetha Claassen Franklin, local farmers. He is preceded in death by both parents, brothers Donald, Alfred, and Roger. He is survived by brother Robert and sister Lonnie Vaughn, his wife Karen, and their children Rebecca Tibbits (Tim), Jonathan Franklin (Cindy), and Sharon Minnis. They have 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Join the family Saturday, April 2, 2022, for a Service at Willow Creek Cemetery, at 10 a.m. followed by a meal and time of sharing at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum. (approximately 12 – 2 p.m.) All are welcome.

