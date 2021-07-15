Obituary of Hilda M. Nelson, 94

Celebration of life happening July 20

-Hilda Nelson 94, of Paso Robles passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Hilda was born in Shandon on August 29, 1926. She was the oldest of 4 daughters of John Engelke. She spent her childhood near Shandon in Gillis Canyon where she attended the Alliance School for 8 years. She graduated from Shandon High School in 1944 and spent the next 3 years at Fresno State.

Hilda returned to Paso Robles where she married Vernon Nelson on November 1, 1947. They raised their family in Paso Robles where she remained throughout her life. She was an avid gardener and entered flowers in the Mid State Fair for many years. She was a member of the Happy Trails RV Club and San Luis Obispo Antique Bottle Club. She also enjoyed many days with her family and friends at their “Pond” near Black Mountain.

We would like to thank Ada’s Lodges for the care that Hilda received over the past few years. They became part of our family and we will always remember their dedication to Hilda.

She is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie and Kerry of Paso Robles, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Nelson, and sisters: Ellen Scovell, Betty Wicks, and Dolly Schroeder.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Pioneer Museum on Tuesday, July 20, at 11 a.m.. Memorials may be made to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum at 2010 Riverside, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email