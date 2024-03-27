Obituary of Hisako ‘Chako’ Rudy, 83

– Hisako “Chako” Rudy, born Hisako Yagi on Jan. 8, 1941, in Yokahama, Japan, passed away on Jan. 26, 2024, at the age of 83 in Paso Robles, California.

Chako came to the U.S. in the late 70’s and made known she did not want Japanese friends because they would speak Japanese. She wanted to learn English and assimilate into our society. She took English classes at Cuesta and in a few years became a U.S. citizen.

During her early years in Paso Robles, Chako was employed as a floral designer at Elizabeth Ann’s flower shop on Park Street. She showcased her creativity by designing entries for the Mid-State Fair, winning in 19 out of 20 categories – the only one she didn’t win was ‘oriental design’. She said: “they just don’t understand oriental design”. Notably, she did the flowers for the James Dean Memorial dedication in 1983. Chako’s next horizon extended to working with Special ED kids through the SLO County Office of Education from 1987 until her retirement, always referring to them as “her Kids.”

Chako was the epitome of love, patient, creative, giving, and joyful. An animal lover, she found joy in hand-stitched quilting, knitting, sewing, and gardening. She also enjoyed travel, puzzles, and Zumba. She loved Operation Christmas Child the shoebox ministry of Samaritan’s Purse and served as a year-round volunteer for 10 years.

She is survived by her husband, Clark Rudy, and sisters Kazuko Nakamura and Takako Nonomura, along with five nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on April 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Rose Garden Chapel, Paso Robles District Cemetery officiated by Pastor David Rusco of Paso Robles Bible Church and Pastor John Link of Faith Assembly Church, Houston, TX.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media