Obituary of Hortense Mendoza

– Hortense Mendoza of Paso Robles passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, from natural causes. She was surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home.

Hortense moved to Paso Robles in 1988 from Santa Barbara, where she was born and raised. Hortense was a hard worker and worked her entire career in housekeeping, and janitorial. She worked at Cottage Hospital, Twin Cities, and at assisted living facilities in North County and San Luis Obispo where she retired at 70.

Hortense had a special ability to make people laugh and love her no matter where she went. She was a social butterfly and everyone got a kick out of her. She was a hoot! Hortense was an amazing cook and loved her grandkids very much. She will be dearly missed by many.

Hortense had four children, Gloria, Lana, Danny, and David. Her grandchildren are Selena, Regina, Gregory, and Daniel. Great grandchildren: Jaslene, Gage, Sophia, Olivia. Her siblings are Tootsie, Aide, Hilda, Gloria, and Ralph.

Services will be held Saturday, March 4 at North County Christian Church, 421 9th st. in Paso Robles. The service time is at 11 a.m.

If you would like to help and donate you can Venmo her son David Mendoza, barcode below:

