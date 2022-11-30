Obituary of Humberto Ballin, 67

– Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, California passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

A visitation for Humberto will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. A funeral mass will occur Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 820 Creston Rd, in Paso Robles. A committal graveside service will occur Friday, Dec. 2, at 12 p.m. at Templeton Cemetery District, 100 Cemetery Road, Paso Robles, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Ballin family.

