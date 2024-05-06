Obituary of James ‘Fritz’ Frederick Herrmann, 75

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– James Frederick Herrmann, whom was known to many as “Fritz”, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the age of 75 with his family by his side. Fritz was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. Fritz was born March 3, 1949, in Atascadero, California. Fritz loved to ask people where they were from, then he would proceed to tell them he was born on the 8th fairway of the old golf course that was up on Capistrano Avenue in Atascadero.

Fritz graduated from Atascadero High School in 1967 and joined the U.S. Army shortly after. Fritz served our country for 23 years before retiring in December of 1990 as a Master Sergeant First Class (E8). Fritz traveled all over the world while in the U.S. Army to include two tours in Vietnam and Korea, he also lived in Virginia, North Carolina, and Hawaii. In 1976, while stationed at Fort Eustis located in New Port News, Virginia, Fritz met his soul mate, Marcia. They fell in love and married on July 4, 1981. Together they raised two children Robert Anderson and Patricia Denise.

After Fritz retired from the U.S. Army he went to work for Custom Wood Craft in Paso Robles. After that Fritz became a city bus driver before going on to work for the Templeton Unified School District for a few years. In 1995 he and his wife Marcia opened up Herrmann’s Chocolate Lab located in downtown Templeton. Fritz had a vibrant personality and was such a people person, he was not afraid to strike up a conversation with anyone no matter where he was or what he was doing. He was known for riding his blue tricycle with his white lab coat on and his whirlybird hat while he rode around town handing out chocolate-dipped strawberries to people on Friday and Saturday nights. The job Fritz loved the most was driving for Grapeline wine tours. He looked forward to going to work every day meeting new people and driving them to drink. It was like that job was created just for him.

Fritz is preceded in death by his Father Fred, his Mother Marion, and his beautiful wife Marcia whom he could not wait to be with again. Fritz is survived by his sisters Nancy Dinneen, JaneAnn Haggard, and Jolene Stover. His Son Robert Thompson, Daughter Patricia (David) Arebalo, Granddaughter Alicia (Haustin) Morrison, Grandsons Brian (Jessica) Herrmann, Adam Arebalo, and his Great-Grandson Corbin Tuff Herrmann along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life in Fritz’s honor will be held in the late Spring.

