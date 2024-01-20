Obituary of James Jerry Franklin, 86

Sunrise: May 13,1927

Sunset: January 4,2024

– James Jerry Franklin was the oldest of 13 children of James Jerry Franklin, Sr. & Mary Franklin. Born in Rogers, Texas on May 13,1927. His 12 younger brothers & sisters, Francis Mae, Robert E. Dorothy Ann, Lizzy, Quincy Bob, Eddie, Mammie, Bobby Joe, Maryetta, Earl Allen, Robert Charles, Lillie Mae.

At age 17 James joined the United States Navy. James loved being a soldier. James was a Proud United States Veteran and had a whole lifetime of stories to tell about his time as a soldier.

James moved to California where he worked as a foreman and laborer. He met Dorothy, an elevator operator they became a family and had four children, Andrea Franklin, Decatur Georgia and her 3 sons 1 daughter-in-law & 4 grandchildren, 3 fur babies, Angela Roque, Long Beach, California & her 2 daughters, 1 son-in-law, 3 grandchildren David Franklin, Lancaster California, 1 son with 1 daughter-in-law 5 children, 3 daughters 7 children, Cynthia Jackson & Eddie Jackson in Conyers Georgia, & their 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandson. 3 step children, Patricia Woods & Ronald Woods, Stone Mountain, Georgia their 3 children & 9 grandchildren, Edward Watson, 3 children Tyronia Jackson, Conyers Georgia & 1 son.

James Franklin lost his eyesight, but never let that stop him from achieving anything he put is mind to. He was an artist, a fabulous Blues harmonica player, and great storyteller.

James Franklin move to Paso Robles California with his daughter Andrea and her 3 sons in 1988 from Torrance California. He loved to walk All over Paso Robles, meeting people, he loved to walk to the city park daily and gather with fellow Roblans just to sit and visit and play his harmonica. His favorite place to have breakfast was Vic’s Cafe. There were many time where he wanted Denny’s Grandslam breakfast and a black coffee.

James would create Styrofoam art, charcoal drawings, and sketches, some of which have been displayed in public businesses. James would go to local schools and churches and speaks to students about being a veteran, his mobility as a blind person, share his artwork. And yes he played his harmonica for the students.

James played his harmonica at the city Thanksgiving dinner event, at the cemetery on Veterans and Memorial Day programs. James loved to listen to KPRL daily, he would call his children to tell them what Kevin W. said what was happening around Paso Robles.

James Franklin loved the City of Paso Robles this was his home. He had a host of friends, he lived in the same apartment for 29 years until his death on Jan. 4,2024.

We the family would like to thank our friends Dennis Cassidy, Tiffany Lewis, & Jessie S. Jackson & Mayor Steve Martin for always checking on our Daddy.

My Daddy’s favorite song to play on his Harmonica was Amazing Grace….the song says “I Was Blind, But Now I See”

Thank you Paso Robles,

The Family of James Franklin, Jr.

