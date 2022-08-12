Longtime local sports announcer dies at 56

Obituary of James ‘Jim’ Scott Wiemann

– On the early evening of Thursday, Aug. 4, the Paso Robles sports community sadly lost one of their most admired citizens, Jim Wiemann, 56. “Jimmy” as most friends called him, passed away very unexpectedly of natural causes, peacefully in his sleep. His family, friends, and all the young athletes he mentored will miss him so very dearly.

Jim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 28, 1966, and was raised in the rural farming town of Bonduel, where his parents owned and operated Wiemann’s Bakery. The family is avid Green Bay Packer “Cheeseheads,” and Jim has been a true “Packer Backer” and supporter of the team since a young boy. Although he didn’t bring home the straight A’s his mother Annie strived for him to do, as she did in her schooling years, Jim had his own level of achievement, Sports! He worked in the bakery to earn his allowance, anxiously waiting for payday to buy another pack of baseball cards. He studied those cards and could recite every player’s stats, predictions on upcoming games, and how the players would hold up to an opponent. He loved sharing his unique knowledge of hundreds, perhaps thousands of athletes and predictions of games, which astonished everyone.

He soon was on his school sports teams, enacting all his knowledge of the game into a skilled player, especially in basketball. In 1980, during Jim’s eighth grade in school, his parents moved the family business to California, where they opened Wiemann’s Bakery in Paso Robles. Here in his new home, Jim discovered a new passion; to become a Paso Robles Bearcat.

As Jim grew up in the Paso Robles school district, once again, Annie pushed him for those A’s, but Jim was much more interested in trying out for every sports team he could. He played basketball, which he had a true love for, baseball, and football. Starting then and continuing through his whole life, he was always his happiest when on the court or out on the field.

It was soon discovered by his former high school coaches and “sports buddies,” that “Jimmy” had a special gift with self-taught sports knowledge along with a great radio voice. It was time to integrate the two. He was hired on by the local Paso Robles radio station, “KPRL” to conduct live sports commentaries. Through the years with KPRL, he added local news broadcasting and even the Saturday morning “Live Flea Market,” where locals called in their special wares for sale. During these beginning years on the radio is where Jim entertained the idea to promote the Paso Robles Bearcats football games live, via play-by-play on the radio.

During the Bearcats football season, Jim organized a special team consisting of coaches and local sports enthusiasts to start announcing the play-by-play of the Bearcats, live on KPRL. It was an instant success! Jim didn’t know it then, but this was the beginning of what he is now referred to as; “The Voice of Paso.”

Jim and his colleagues took the VOP even farther; they began a traveling team. During football season, the team traveled to wherever the Bearcats were playing, setting up their mobile radio station and broadcasting live from that field. His announcing “drew the picture” of the game, giving those unable to attend the opportunity to listen to the games live. After the games, Jim interviewed the players, commenting on their skill in a particular play, giving the young athletes so much confidence they will never forget. The community became very familiar with Jim’s broadcasting and with the VOP. As it’s said, “it went viral,” mostly because it was such a special gift provided to the community, to be able to hear their athletes “Live on The VOP.” Jim had a strong spirit with youth sports; he was a true symbol of the Bearcats. “An absolute Bearcat Legend,” “The voice of Bearcat football” as said.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Annie Lee Wiemann and father Wayne Wiemann both of Paso Robles. He is survived by his two siblings Catherine (David) Meress of Eagle River, Alaska, and Gregory (Lyne’) Wiemann of Creston, California, sons Marcus and Austin, and daughter Kelsey all of Paso Robles. Jim has many nieces and nephews who all dearly loved their “Uncle Mo.” The family expresses a very special thank you to all of Jim’s friends, colleagues, and to the Paso Robles Bearcats for their enduring support of Jim’s efforts and guidance in expanding careers in sports.

When you think of Jimmy, remember how much he mentored so many high school athletes over 30 years, how many kids he’s coached in the community, the terrific sports broadcaster he was, and the good man he was to everyone who knew him. Think of these two words Jim Wiemann proclaimed: “Go Bearcats!”

Services for Jim will be Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Creston Church, Creston California, followed by the burial at the Paso Robles Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be enjoyed with family and friends at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles, approximately at 12:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please support the local Bearcats Team!

