Obituary of James Watson, 91

James Watson

January 21, 1932 – July 19, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Jim was the eldest son of Ann “Onya” [Jacobs] and James Valdrom Watson. He was born in Hollywood, California, and grew up in Pasadena, California. After serving in the United States Navy on the USS Bausell as a Radar Operator during the Korean War, while his younger brother Dick served at the same time in the Marines, Jim returned to California.

His ability to create or repair just about anything led him to a long career as a Mechanical Engineer, which would include becoming the owner of Crane Electronics in Goleta, California, and working for Montedoro Whitney Instruments, in San Luis Obispo, California.

Jim met and married Darlene Newby-Malone while living in Goleta, California and Jim’s entrepreneurial spirit would take took them to Spokane, Washington for a venture into the motel industry with the purchase of Newby’s Motel upon Darlene’s parent’s retirement.

Jim and Darlene returned to California and settled in Atascadero in the summer of 1971 where they would stay for over 50 years. They continued in the hospitality industry for over 30 years with ownership of a motel in Arlington, Texas, a mobile home park in Denton, Texas, and an RV park in Sanger, Texas.

Jim was an avid fisherman and at one time the owner and pilot of his private airplane. He was happiest out on a boat in salt water or fresh. His enthusiasm and influence as an angler began as a young boy with his brother and father, and can still be seen throughout his immediate and extended family and his friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Darlene Joan Newby-Watson; sons, Jefferson Brett Malone and James Vincent Watson, Jr.; his brother Richard [Dick] A. Watson and many friends and fellow veterans that he served with during the Korean conflict.

He is survived by his son Michael Bartell Malone, Jr.; daughter, Laura Anne Malone-Watson Davis; daughters-in-law: Diane Malone and Crystala Melea Mager Watson; granddaughters: Sarah Malone Bonilla, Caitlin Malone, Amy Malone, Michelle Davis, and Leila Milton; grandsons: Jesse Davis and wife Diana, Dane Malone, William Davis and wife Lauren, Craig Malone and wife Marina, and Justin Milton, as well as 9 great-grandchildren: Madison, Murphy, Victoria, Trinity, Cleo, Ben, Oliver, Sam, Stella, Tommy, sister-in-law Lillian Watson, an army of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

Jim was a man’s man from the “Greatest Generation” and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of his company, no matter how long or short. He was fearless in his pursuit of adventure, including making his first skydiving jump at the age of 80!

“Big Jim” or the “Big Frog” was laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane Washington on Aug. 12, 2023, by family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Malone, Watson, and Davis families at 7294 Fordham Place Goleta, California 93117.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Rifle Association in his name.

