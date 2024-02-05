Obituary of Janet E. (Tarbell) Bryan, 103

– Sadly, our dear Mother, Janet E. (Tarbell) Bryan, 103 years old, of Paso Robles, California left us on the evening of Tuesday Jan. 9, after a long and full life.

Janet was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania February 8, 1920 and grew up there with her parents, Miles and Susie Snyder, brother, Ruby Snyder and her large extended Snyder family on Olive St. more commonly known in town as Snyder Row. In 1940 she decided to join the Navy WAVES. After her training in Oklahoma, she was assigned in California and worked in a highly secured logistics office on Coronado Island keeping track of all of the ship movements. Here is where she met Guy Larry Tarbell, who was also a Navy Officer. They married in 1941 and off they went to continue their service in Anchorage, Alaska.

She was honorably discharged from the Navy Oct. 2, 1944 (Y2C). She got her pilots license, which she had hoped to do for the Navy however, women were not allowed to fly back then. She then, being ambitious as she was, went on to get her license in Cosmetology. She loved every minute of her Navy years but moved back to La Jolla, California and there they began their family. They adopted their first daughter in 1950, Marjorie Susan, who suddenly passed away in 1958 at 8 years old from encephalitis. They adopted their second child, a daughter, Robin Leslie in 1954. In 1963 Larry accepted a transfer from Riverside, CA with the State of California which brought them to Paso Robles where Janet and Larry were both employed at the California Youth Authority. Larry passed away suddenly in 1968.

It was in 1970 that Janet was introduced to Gene Bryan. They were married the following April and together they enjoyed travelling and golfing. Janet became an avid golfer with the PRG&CC ladies golf club.

Janet was an active member of Eastern Star. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Paso Robles as well as Riverside, CA.

Mom loved life and enjoyed it to its fullest. From the youngest generation of our family and friends to her fellow centenarians and everyone in between, our Mom was loved, respected and adored for the kind, loving lady that she was…not to mention her sense of humor…Oh, yes…that sense of humor! She always left a little sparkle everywhere she went!

Janet was preceded in death by:

Father Miles Snyder, Mother Susie Snyder, Brother Ruby Snyder, Daughter Marjorie Susan Tarbell, Husband Guy Larry Tarbell, Husband Gene E. Bryan

Janet is survived by:

Daughter Robin Tarbell Loudat (Tony)

Grandson Paul Loudat (Kimberley)

Granddaughter Erin Loudat Bliss (William “Billy”)

Great Grandchildren Jaiden Bliss, Kylah and Kambrey Loudat and James, Kailey and Katalyn Evans.

Son Richard Bryan (Nancy)

Granddaughter Caroline Bryan

Grandson Patrick Bryan

Grandson Kevin Bryan

Great Grandchildren Garrett Mingardi, Carly, Jennifer, Allison, Ashley, Bianca and Natalie Bryan

Son Tim Bryan (Donnie)

Granddaughters Shannon Bryan (John Ruggiero), Kathy Castellanos (Alex) and Carol Fee

Great Grandchildren John-Connor and McKenna Ruggiero, Shannon Stone

Great GreatGrandson Vincent Taylor

Niece Barbara Barnes Saffer

Nephews David S. and Mike (Cindy) Mc Guffin and family

3 Nephews Mike (JoAnn), Andrew (Kathy) and Ed (Kelly) Snyder and families

Service is planned Friday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at Kuehl-Nicholay Funeral Home, located at 1703 Spring Street in Paso Robles, CA with Interment following at Paso Robles Cemetery with Military Honors 45 Lake Nacimiento Drive (W. 24th Street)

There will be a Celebration of Life reception following (to be announced).

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media