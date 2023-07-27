Obituary of Janice Fay Buchanan, 85

June 21, 1938 – July 2, 2023

– The angels came for Janice Sunday afternoon July 2, The sunshine was brilliant, the skies were clear, the breeze was warm, it was her favorite sort of day… she was ready.

Janice was born in king city California. By the time she started school, her family was living in Atascadero in the house her daddy built with her auntie and gamma as neighbors. Her education was completed after graduating from Atascadero High School.

In 1957 white working at Camp Roberts she met and married Buck (Duane) Buchanan. She was a “stay-at-home mom” to their three kids. Janice enjoyed her kids, grandkids, and their friends, forever earning her the title of “Momo” to them all.

Early in the 1970’s she went to work at Atascadero post office as a mail carrier on a rural route. After a rocky start, she grew to love her job and her co-workers and the route she served. After 27 years she began enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Throughout her lifetime Janice enjoyed cooking and baking, cake decorating, sewing crafting, crocheting, barbecuing, camping, and traveling. She also loved kids sports, the ocean, many friends, taking walks, animals, and making all gatherings and holidays special.

Janice’s buck passed in 2005 and in the years since Grandson John and son Mike lived with her and kept her company. She very much enjoyed the entertainment.

Mom always saw the good more than the bad. She would always lend a helping hand and was more than generous.

Our Beloved Janice is survived by sister Loraine Glenn, her children Wanda, Mike and Randy (Jeanne). Her grandchildren, Tommy, Matt & Steven Kohl, John and Kevin Buchanan, Carisa Minton (Buchanan) Sarah Gibbons (Buchanan), and Andrew Buchanan. Great grandchildren, Adeline and Logan Minton. Her sister-in-law, Peggy Palmer and husband Joe Don. Nephews rick long, Kenny Montiney his wife Dee, James Ryan. Her niece, Susan Edwards, and husband Chris. She is also survived by her lifelong friends Jean Paterson, Rosalee Payne, and Dorothy Bennett. Her kitties Sisy, Scout, and Tut, with her pups Sonny and Mia.

She loved and was loved by many.

Please join us to celebrate her life.

Sunday, July 30 at Atascadero Lake Park. Lunch 12-4 p.m. Any questions contact Wanda at (805) 468-9084.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media