Obituary of Jean Deon Schweitzer, 90

Jean Deon Schweitzer

Sept. 28, 1933 – April 7, 2024

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Jean Deon Schweitzer, age 90, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

A celebration of life for Jean will be held Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Templeton Presbyterian Church, 610 S Main Street, Templeton, Calif.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media