Obituary of Jean Rockwell, 89

Jean Mildred Rockwell

May 14, 1929 – September 19, 2023

In the care of Blue Sky Funeral Home in Atascadero

– Jean Rockwell passed away on Sept. 19 in Morro Bay. Jean fought a long battle after falling and suffering brain trauma. She lived out her final years at Garden House of Morro Bay. A home for brain injury/dementia/Alzheimer’s patients. She was loved and cared for with dignity by Garden House staff. Jean was an active golfer, swimmer, and walker up to the day she fell at 89 years of age.

Jean is survived by sons Kerry and his wife Sherry, Kevin and his wife Karen, grandchildren Marissa, Tracy, Kayla, and Cameron, as well as four great-grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her husband Jack Rockwell. Jean and Jack lived for 30 years in the Oakmont community of Santa Rosa. Jean worked for many years at Community Hospital in Santa Rosa in the purchasing department before her retirement. Jean and Jack loved playing golf on the Oakmont courses. They played until they couldn’t anymore. That is all we can ask.

In 2019 Jean moved to San Luis Obispo to be near family. She loved her new home and being close to family.

A celebration of her life is being planned in the Morro Bay area. The family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research in lieu of flowers.

Published by Press Democrat on Oct. 2, 2023.

