Obituary of Jean Samuela, 70 

– It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, Jean Teua Samuela, on April 4, 2024. After a valiant battle with cancer, Jean departed peacefully in Paso Robles, California, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born on April 30, 1953, in Pittsburg, California, to the late Pataha and Elizabeth Samuela, Jean’s effervescent spirit and compassionate nature touched many lives. Her life was one of boundless love, creativity, and service. She leaves behind a legacy exemplified by her compassionate heart and her relentless dedication to advocacy for the most vulnerable. Jean’s memory will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Larry Chavez Sr., and her daughter, Ashley Samuela Raasch. Her stepchildren, Larry Chavez Jr. and Jill Alexander; her siblings Rosalie Moroni, Christine Michaud, Moana Samuela, Janice White, Steven Samuela, and Bruce Samuela; alongside many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws will cherish her memory.

Her unwavering faith was evident as a devoted Catholic who attended Saint Rose of Lima Church. Moreover, Jean’s academic accomplishments were highlighted by her graduation from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, in June 1971 and later, her graduation from Cal Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California, in June 1995. Her profession as a Social Worker in Child Protective Services for San Luis Obispo County was a testament to her deep-seated commitment to the welfare of children and families, a vocation that she carried out with ferocity, love, and dedication until her retirement in 2019. May her grace, her unwavering support, and her genuine interest in the well-being of others continue to seed inspiration in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.

Join us in celebrating Jean’s grand farewell party, where we’ll honor her joyous passion for travel, her talent for entertaining, and her attention to the artful details that enrich our collective journey. We invite friends, colleagues, and those whose lives Jean touched to join us in commemorating her beautiful life. Funeral services with Rosary and a reception will occur on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Church, located at 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles. (There will be no viewing).

In accordance with Jean’s philanthropic spirit, those wishing to honor her memory are kindly requested to consider a donation to the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.

We encourage you to share your treasured memories, heartfelt messages, and photos as we honor the life of Jean Teua Samuela on the guestbook page. Let us come together to intertwine the vibrant stories of a soul who deeply enriched the tapestry of our lives.

“Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

– Hebrews 11:1

