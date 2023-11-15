Obituary of Jeanette Jarmin, 75

– Jeanette Jarmin, 75, a long-time resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 16, 2023, in Solvang, California due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Jeanette was born in Groningen, Netherlands, and immigrated to the United States as a young child. Jeanette lived in a quaint Illinois town on the banks of the Mississippi River until graduating from high school.

After high school, she became a flight attendant for Continental Airlines for many years before becoming a wife and mother. She was married to a pilot for 14 years and had two children in Ojai, California. Her family then moved to Paso Robles in the mid-80s to start a wine company. Post-marriage, she became a realtor briefly and met her second husband of 31 years.

In retirement, Jeanette and her husband Rod became avid travelers. They took several trips to Europe and traveled all over the United States in their fifth wheel, making new friends everywhere they went. Her husband, Rod Jarmin, passed from lung cancer complications in Dec. 2022.

Jeanette embraced God’s love, daily gratitude, flowers, and creativity. She loved to explore new places and learn more about the world. She loved her family and is dearly missed every single day. We will continue to “make good choices” to honor her.

Jeanette is survived by her four siblings, two children (Cody Lane & Mientje D’Arelli), two stepchildren (Michele Erickson & Michala Jarmin),11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media