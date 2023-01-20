Obituary of Jeffrey Carey

– Jeffrey Carey died on Jan. 9 in Petaluma, California. After college at Yale Jeffrey served two years in the army. He moved to New York to work for NBC. In 1965 he moved to Los Angeles where he went into commercial real estate, retiring as VP and District Manager of Grubb and Ellis. There he and his wife raised their two daughters and he returned to his love of the sea, spending weekends sailing off the coast of southern California, most often to his beloved Catalina Island. He served as Commodore of the Los Angeles Yacht Club in 1998.

In 2000 he retired to Paso Robles, California where he spent 22 wonderful years making new friends in the wine industry and working in various volunteer capacities. Always a lover of classical music, Jeffrey served as President of the San Luis Obispo California Mozart (now Mozaic) Festival and sat on the Board of the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. He is survived and much missed by his wife Jane, his daughters Melissa Holberton and Bridget Carey, and his grandchildren Haley and Electra Holberton, and Evan Dinlenc.

