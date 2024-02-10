Obituary of Jessie Teixeira, 81

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Jessie Teixeira, 81 of Morro Bay, California passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday Feb. 1, 2024. She is survived by her children: Terri Rodda of Atascadero, Paul Teixeira of Atascadero and Rob Teixeira of Atascadero. Sisters Lily Davids and Esther Layugan of Morro Bay, Brothers Mike Dominguez of Morro Bay and Manuel Dominguez of Antioch, Calif., 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Everyone who knew her and loved her is invited to attend all of her services. Viewing will be Thursday Feb.15 from 4-6 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero. Celebratory Mass, Friday Feb.16 at 10 a.m. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Morro Bay. Reception to be held directly behind the church in the hall.

Jessie grew up in Morro Bay and graduated SLO High school, where she met the love of her life Ray Teixeira. Soon after graduation they were married and had three kids, they lived together in Morro Bay surrounded by both their families. They made many friends throughout their lives together and always loved and supported their family. Jessie lived her life to the fullest and loved her family. And friends with all her heart. Cooking was her love language, and she was always cooking for those she loved and made sure to feed anyone who stopped by to say hi. She was happiest surrounded by her family and her love and dedication to them showed in all she did. She will be missed so much, and her spirit will live on through the memories of her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Raymond Teixeira Jr. her parents Joe and Elenor Dominguez, sisters Carmen Myers, Mary Torres, Margaret Willis and brother Joe Dominguez. “Our hearts rest easy because we know she is in the presence of the Lord.”

