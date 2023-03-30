Obituary of Joanne Harder Brown, 91

– Joanne Harder Brown, 91, a 30-year resident of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on March 20, 2023. She and her husband, Ben, were married 67 years and enjoyed a substantial portion of their retirement in Paso Robles.

Joanne was a gift born on Christmas Day 1931 in Charleston, W.Va., and passed away on the first day of Spring 2023. Survivors include her husband, Ben, a brother, Clark Harder (Barbara), Wimauma, Fla.; four children: Andy (LuAnn), Minneapolis, Minn.; Gretchen (John), Templeton, Calif.; Mark (Janet), Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and Betsy (Mike), Phoenix, Ariz.; and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She lived an eventful and accomplished life. She graduated from West Liberty State College in West Virginia and attended West Virginia University. She was a graduate of Charleston High School. She was the daughter of Aileen Ashley Harder and Robert C. Harder of Charleston, WV.

Ben worked for the Associated Press and she and he raised their family while moving around the country. She loved to travel and especially loved exploring the backroads of California’s Central Coast, the coastal towns of San Luis Obispo County, the nearby national parks, Yosemite and Sequoia, the mid-State fair, concerts in the park and of course, the many wonderful local restaurants.

An avid gardener, Joanne grew prize-winning roses in her garden.

Joanne lived a full life and loved people. She brought great joy and happiness to all with her gentle nature, kindness and Southern charm.

She will be dearly missed and always remembered with love and admiration.

Many thanks to the dedicated caregivers who supported Joanne and the entire family. A celebration of life will be held in late Spring and burial plans are

pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of San Luis Obispo County at (805) 544-2266 or hospiceslo.org.

