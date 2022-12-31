Obituary of John Denlinger, 85

John Denlinger

Dec. 7, 1936 – Nov.r 25, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– John Ross Denlinger, 85, died Friday, Nov. 25, at his home in Paso Robles with his wife and daughter by his side.

John was born in Trenton, NJ, on Dec. 7, 1936. John had an interesting childhood living in Florida, Panama Canal Zone, and Guatemala. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school and was selected to join the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program in 1958. After graduating, receiving his wings and commission, he began his flying career as a military pilot flying the B-47 and B-52 for the Strategic Air Command. He had wanted to fly since he was 8 years old.

He married Alison Joan Silva in 1960.

John left the Air Force, and joined American Airlines in 1966, retiring as a Captain after 30 years. John felt he had the best career in the world and that he flew during the “golden years of aviation.” After his retirement from American Airlines, he became a full-time farmer, taking meticulous care of his dry-farmed walnut orchard.

Friends of John know that he was so much more than this brief obituary mentions. John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alison Denlinger; his daughters Piper Denlinger and Britt Denlinger; his brother Stephen Denlinger; he was predeceased by his youngest brother David Denlinger.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Central Coast Hospice

253 Granada Dr. Suite D

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation

3201 Spring St.,

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.

-From Legacy.com.

