Obituary of John L. Carlisle, 82

– Dr. John L. Carlisle, Captain U.S, Navy, retired, of Paso Robles, passed away Dec. 24, 2023. He was 82 years old. He is survived by his wife Laure, his two sons, John and Brandon, and three grandchildren.

John was a people person, always willing to step up and lend a hand. He loved 50’s rock and roll, was a wonderful dancer, a superb athlete and a brilliant doctor. John was born in Johnstown, PA. He graduated from the University of Pittsburg, where he was a pitcher on the baseball team. There were numerous professional teams trying to recruit him but he chose to pursue medicine.

After getting his M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia, he was drafted into the service. He was a Navy Flight Surgeon who did several tours in Vietnam. During his career in the Navy he received his subspecialty in internal medicine and cardiology and was later promoted to head the cardiology training program at Navy Hospital San Diego, a position he held for over a decade. John was on the Board of Governors of the American College of Cardiology, representing the Navy and retired from the Navy after serving 27 years.

John joined Coastal Cardiology in North County which brought he and his wife to Paso Robles in 2005. After retiring from medicine, he and a neighbor started Over A Barrel, a partnership that built furniture out of wine barrels. John and Laure both enjoyed volunteering with the Main

Street Association.

Dr. John will be greatly missed by his friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media