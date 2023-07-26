Obituary of Jon Anthony Demorales, 81

– Jon Anthony De Morales passed away peacefully on July 16, surrounded by his family. Jon was born in Pahala, Territory of Hawaii on April 27, 1942. Jon is survived by his wife, Sylvia, the love of his life. His daughters, Carrie Powers and Laurrie Jensen. His sons, Markel (Mary Kay) De Morales and Mitchell De Morales. His grandchildren, Allison and Justin De Morales, Amanda, and Robert (Amanda) Powers. His sister, Betty Valiant, and his nieces, Karen, Sherry (Greg), and Susie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mabel De Morales, and his daughter, Tracy Jensen.

Jon loved to spend time with his family, his dogs, and working in the yard. He took great pleasure watching his children and grandchildren during family gatherings, of which we had many. He was the most loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Jon began his career at Atascadero State Hospital in 1961 as a Psychiatric Technician. Later in 1990, Jon became the Executive Director of Atascadero State Hospital. Among his many achievements was the Accreditation with Commendation of Atascadero State Hospital, which he received two: the first 1993-1996, and the second 1996-1999. Jon eventually retired as Acting Deputy Director of Hospitals Operations in the year 2012. Upon his request, there will be no public service.

